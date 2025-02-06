Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa and Shivani’s faceoff; Abhira notices Dadisa’s fear

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting to know about Dadisa being blackmailed by a guy who held some shocking facts related to Armaan’s mother. Abhira and RK (Siddharth Shivpuri) captured the man and asked him to come clean about what he knew. The man told them that Dadisa knew a deep secret about Armaan’s real mother and he fled away from them. Meanwhile, the families got together for the wedding of Abhir and Charu.

Amidst this, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira battled their pain of separation as their hearing date for divorce was to come soon.

The upcoming episode will see an instance where Dadisa and Shivani will come face to face. This sequence will shake open a lot of hidden facts. While Shivani will stand frightened, Dadisa will also worry about the return of Shivani into their lives. It will be interesting to see how this truth of the past will come up before the younger generation. Meanwhile, there will also be a sequence where Madhav will come face to face with Shivani. Amidst this, Abhira will notice the fear and guilt on Dadisa’s face on seeing Shivani.

Will Abhira now dip deeper into the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.