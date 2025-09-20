Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa, Maira and Abhira’s ghost scare; gets a hilarious twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting better with every passing day, showing signs of behaving normally. We saw Abhira help in the kitchen by cooking for the guests. We also saw Dadisa and Maira encouraging Maira to dance, which she did. We wrote about Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) honeymoon trip with Gitanjali to Mussoorie, where they got into a problem with their resort being at risk of facing a landslide.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira getting yet another experience to shed her fears and become normal. As we know, they got a call from Room No. 333, that they had a problem with the light not functioning. But Abhira was scared to go to the room, as they believed that the room had a ghost. To give Abhira company, both Dadisa and Maira went to the room with her.

The upcoming episode will see hilarious events with the room being pitch-dark. Abhira, Dadisa and Maira will get scared of the ambience. Soon, Abhira will climb up to fix the light. While Dadisa and Maira will sit in silence, Abhira will set the light functioning. Dadisa and Maira will see a ghost in the room and will bash it with a stick. However, the person will turn out to be their guest and not a ghost. Overall, this will be yet another exposure for Abhira to shed her fears and showcase her strong self.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.