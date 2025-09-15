Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa’s sweet gesture; gets back Abhira’s mother’s resort

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) going through an emotional trauma, caused during her jail stay. We wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Maira trying hard to heal her and bring her to reality. We saw Maira feed her in darkness, also play a game with her linked to shadows, to bring Abhira in contact with the sunlight. We also wrote about Dadisa’s efforts to heal Abhira. She took Maira and Abhira away from the house on her secret mission. Armaan was worried as he found a letter from Dadisa in her room.

The upcoming episode will see Dadisa’s efforts in taking Abhira back to the resort where she grew up in the cosy warmth of her mother, Akshara. As we know, the resort was taken away from Abhira. Now, Dadisa will put all her might and power to get back the resort in Abhira’s name. When Dadisa will announce that Abhira is the owner of the resort, Abhira will show some signs of being happy. Abhira will also relive her memories in the resort with her mother Akshara.

Will this idea of Dadisa make Abhira completely better?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.