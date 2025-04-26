Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Daksh meets with a near accident; Armaan blames Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the drama over Abhir and Kiara’s secret affair even after Abhira was married to Kiara, has gotten exposed. We wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being at loggerheads owing to their difference in opinions. While Kiara wanted to continue with the marriage with the belief that Abhir will love her one day, Abhir wanted to divorce Kiara and set her free so that he could marry the love of his life, Charu. Armaan shockingly supported Kiara while Abhira wanted Abhir to divorce Kiara. This led to a feud within the family.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira and little Daksh getting involved in a scary accident where Daksh will almost lose his life. His miraculous escape will be a shocker and an eye-opener for many. While Armaan will worry a lot about the tragedy they could have faced, he will also get a thought that Abhira is not a good mother material. He will be seen talking about it to Vidya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.