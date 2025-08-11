Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Gitanjali reveals a big truth to Maira; manipulates her against Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Maira wishing to participate in a dance competition with Gitanjali, whom she considers her mother. However, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) made her accept that she would give Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) a chance to prove her worth. This brought about the possibility of a dance faceoff between Gitanjali (Ruheen Ali Khan) and Abhira. Surprisingly, Maira was to judge the contest. Armaan told Maira not to take a biased call and to judge fairly. However, Gitanjali was relieved as she believed that Maira would make her win.

We wrote about a judgmental twist, seeing Maira choosing Abhira as the winner. This was a shocker for Gitanjali.

The upcoming episode will see Gitanjali being angry at Maira’s result. She will be seen confronting the little girl and manipulating her too with a wily motive. Gitanjali will break the truth of the deal between Abhira and Gitanjali of winning Maira’s trust in a month. Gitanjali will tell Maira that her decision to judge fairly will eventually result in Abhira taking Maira away from Gitanjali. The news of the deal will be bothersome for Maira as she will want Gitanjali by her side.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.