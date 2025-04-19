Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Kiara exposes Abhir-Charu’s illicit affair; drama to ensue

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) tending to Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and her great loss in life after the death of Rohit. As we know, Krish got into a grave problem and was about to be cornered by the police, when he decided to flee to London to avoid problems. On the other hand, we have seen Abhir and Charu secretly continuing their romance even with Abhir being married to Kiara. Kiara has gotten to know of it but has not let it out that she knows everything.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama in the Poddar house with Krish going against Armaan and choosing to favour his father Sanjay. The house members will be shocked when Kiara will discretely plan to expose the love affair of Charu and Abhir. Kiara’s revelation will leave one and all shocked.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.