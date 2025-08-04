Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira admires Armaan in his lawyer’s look; Abhira gets emotional

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being of utmost support to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) in changing the mind of Maira to stay with Abhira and give her another chance. Armaan advised his daughter to try to adapt to the new ambience with her mother. However, Maira had the liberty of using the phone given to her discreetly by Gitanjali. We wrote about Gitanjali’s insecurity surfacing when Maira developed a sudden fondness for Abhira and referred to Abhira in her message to Gitanjali as ‘Cute Aunty Podd’. We also wrote about Armaan and Abhira uniting for a cause and getting back the property and business of the Poddar family in Dadisa’s name.

The upcoming episode will see a cute sequence between Armaan and Maira where, for the first time, Maira will see Armaan in his lawyer’s getup. As we know, Armaan was the defence lawyer for Dadisa in the court case against Krish Bansal. Maira will have a proud moment as she will see her father for the first time as a lawyer. She will admire him and Armaan will hug and pamper Maira. Abhira, will, from a distance, watch the loving scene between the father and daughter and get emotional.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.