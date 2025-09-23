Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira brings Armaan and Abhira close during Garba night; Gitanjali has other plans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Gitanjali (Ruheen Ali Khan) ending up coming to Abhira’s resort in Mussoorie for their honeymoon. Armaan was mightily shocked to see Abhira there, and could not stay there with Gitanjali. He insisted that they go out, but Gitanjali and Maira convinced him to stay. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) controlled her emotions as well as tears when she decorated the room for Armaan and Gitanjali’s first night. Also, she sent a special message to Armaan as per the orders of Gitanjali.

The upcoming episode will see the Garba night being organised in the resort. Maira will have a clear agenda for the night, as she will try to bring Armaan and Abhira closer. She will create situations to get them together. However, Gitanjali will scheme otherwise and will want them to stay apart. It will be interesting to see if the Garba Night offers the loyal fans of Armaan and Abhira something to remember!!

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.