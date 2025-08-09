Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira to have a change of heart; Will she choose Abhira over Gitanjali?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) staying in the Poddar house for a few days. Gitanjali has also come to the house to stay with Armaan. Her possessiveness and jealousy are growing day by day, and even Armaan has noticed the fact that Gitanjali is becoming unreasonable towards Abhira. We wrote about the dancing competition between Abhira and Gitanjali, which was to be judged by Maira. As we know, Abhira was nervous as she did not believe that Maira would choose her as the winner. Gitanjali, at the same time, was relieved and happy that Maira was going to choose the winner. Armaan told Maira to be a fair judge and not be biased.

The upcoming episode will see Gitanjali and Abhira fighting it out on the dance floor. The best part of the entire incident will be that Maira will have a change of heart, a big one, which will make her realise the importance of Abhira in her life. In a big twist, Maira will make a judgmental call in favour of Abhira, which will leave Gitanjali heartbroken.

What prompted Maira’s change of heart?

