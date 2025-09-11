Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira’s subtle shadow game to heal Abhira; Abhira begs to be left alone

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) condition worsening after getting home. Abhira faced immense trauma in jail, especially in the dark, solitary cell, which affected her mind and mental state. After coming home, Abhira preferred to stay alone, in a dark room and did not allow any sunlight or light to hit her. She felt scared seeing forks and knives, and ran to protect herself. We wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Maira showing their unshakeable bond towards making Abhira better. Maira fed Abhira in the darkness as she preferred it. Armaan stood against all adversities on Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Maira continuing to help Abhira heal. She will introduce a cute shadow game to Abhira and will request her to play with her. Maira’s idea will be to subtly introduce Abhira to sunlight while playing the game, so that she does not get scared of it. However, Abhira will plead to be left alone and will prefer to stay in the dark, all by herself.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.