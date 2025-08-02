Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira’s sudden love for Abhira; Gitanjali gets insecure

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Maira trying to adapt herself to the new ambience, being with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we know, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) helped Abhira in getting her daughter back by advising Maira to try to adjust to the new living situation and be happy with her mother. We saw Maira do just that, and show a small change in her attitude at home. This made her bond afresh with Abhira. Anshuman also contributed to making the process simpler for Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Maira bond with Gitanjali through secretive messages. In one such message, Maira will clearly show her changed perspective towards Abhira, where she will address Abhira as ‘Cute Aunty Podd’, which will trigger a sense of insecurity in Gitanjali. Gitanjali will appear unusually perturbed and will worry over her importance in Maira’s life. She will be overcome with feelings of insecurity and possessiveness.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.