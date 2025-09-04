Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Abhira forced into solitary confinement; gets panic-stricken amid darkness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being scared of Maira leaving home to meet her in jail. As per the preview shown, Maira got into a problem with her being kidnapped. While her daughter was in danger, the mother’s intuition, her pain and worry, was what Abhira experienced, even though she was away from her.

The upcoming episode will see her interactions with Jalebi Bai (Melissa Pais) turning the story around. Situations and actions of Abhira will prompt the jailer to punish Abhira heavily. Abhira will be put in solitary confinement, in a pitch-dark cell, where Abhira will not face light, and will also not have any food or water for herself.

This stay in the solitary cell will be traumatising for Abhira, so much so that she will become extremely weak in mind and body. This will be a turning point in Abhira’s life, as she will lose all the confidence that she has in herself as an individual.

Will Abhira be able to come out of this traumatic phase?

