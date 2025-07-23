Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Abhira slaps Armaan; takes Maira with her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) wanting to tell Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) the truth about Maira being their Pookie. However, he was not able to tell her the truth directly owing to his injury and hospitalisation. We wrote about Dadisa breaking the truth to Abhira about Maira being Pookie. Abhira reacted differently, and instead of crying over Armaan’s deceit, Abhira stood tall as a confident mother eager to take charge of her daughter. We wrote about Abhira deciding to take Maira with her.

The upcoming episode will see that decisive moment when Abhira will travel to Mount Abu to take Maira with her. On meeting Maira, she will have an emotional moment with her. Armaan’s reaction to the development will be interesting as he will deliberately send Maira with Abhira. He will urge Maira to go with Abhira when Abhira’s anger will get bigger. She will slap Armaan for separating her from her kid and keeping her away from her for seven years. Abhira will walk out of Armaan’s house with Maira.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.