Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Armaan meets with an accident; fights for his life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being shattered after getting separated from Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Vidya got to know the truth through Rohit about Rohit giving the baby to Armaan and Abhira, and feeling bad about it. We have seen Abhira losing interest in life, and stopping from taking water and food. Manish and his family were worried for Abhira’s well-being. We also wrote about Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) deciding to change Daksh’s name as per her liking. She threw away the kid’s belongings, which Abhira took for herself.

Amidst all this, Armaan suffered from the loss of losing both his child and Abhira. He suffered a terrible heartbreak and did not have anyone to share his grief.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan meeting with a major accident where he will have a head injury. The doctors will struggle to revive him, and he will be seen fighting for his life. Meanwhile, the Poddar family will be in deep pain to see Armaan fighting for his life. They will try to contact Abhira desperately to tell her about Armaan’s health. However, Abhira will not be in a state to listen.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.