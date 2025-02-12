Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Charu goes missing from her wedding; Abhir ends up marrying Kiara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir and Charu’s wedding about to happen. But there was a lot of tension between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), more because of the misunderstanding that Armaan had of Abhira getting close to RK (Siddharth Shivpuri). Armaan saw RK confessing his love to Abhira and this added fuel to his lingering doubt.

We wrote about RK and Armaan playing the dhol during the sangeet function of Abhir and Charu, which will bring about a bit of tension between them. There was tension with Shivani entering the Poddar house. We also wrote about Dadisa getting to know about RK’s connect with Shivani.

The upcoming episode will see Abhir and Charu’s wedding about to happen. But there will be huge drama before the wedding. Charu will suddenly go missing from the venue, right at the time of the muhurat. She will leave behind a letter which will be intriguing to the audience. This tension-filled ambience will be further ignited when Abhir will come with Kiara and will announce that they got married.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.