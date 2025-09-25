Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Dadisa takes the disguise of a scary ghost; What is her motive?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) gulping her sorrow and accommodating Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Gitanjali’s (Ruheen Ali Khan) closeness. Abhira felt bad seeing them together and tried to mould herself differently, taking care of her work. We saw Maira trying to unite Armaan and Abhira. However, Gitanjali wanted Armaan for herself. We wrote about Armaan confessing his love to Abhira. But Abhira rejected his love.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira face a new tension as the resort will be branded by someone as a ghostly area. There will be blood stains seen and weird creatures found in the resort, after which none of the guests will continue to stay. Dadisa will relate it to be a foul play done by someone and will make a plan to catch the culprit. She will disguise herself as a scary ghost.

What will her motive be?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.