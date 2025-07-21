Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Dadisa tells Abhira the truth about Pookie; How will Abhira react to Armaan’s deceit?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) wedding being halted by Anshuman (Rahul Sharma). Anshuman has vowed that he will get married to Abhira only after she gets Pookie. He organised a nationwide search for Pookie based on DNA matching. Amidst this, we saw Armaan (Rohit Purohit) getting injured on the head, after which he was hospitalised. When Armaan got to know about Abhira not getting married and also about Pookie’s search, he was keen on telling Abhira the truth. However, he could not meet Abhira as his injury was deeper, and he needed rest.

Amidst this, we saw a girl’s entry into Abhira’s life as her Pookie. However, Abhira did not find any attraction or affection towards the girl, which she was bound to have for Pookie. This raised a lot of doubts.

The upcoming episode will see Dadisa finally breaking the truth to Abhira. Abhira will get to know of Armaan’s deeds and that Maira is actually their Pookie. Abhira will be crestfallen but will be determined as a mother to take the next step.

What will Abhira’s decision be? Will she take Maira away from Armaan now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.