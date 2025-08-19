Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Gitanjali decides to elope with Maira; Will Armaan be able to stop her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being on the threshold of getting married to Anshuman (Rahul Sharma). As we know, she reunited with Maira, with Maira accepting her as her mother. So as promised, Abhira decided to marry Anshuman and announced her decision to the family. Anushman was in seventh heaven and wished to shower his love on Abhira. We saw an emotional moment between Anshuman and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) where Anshuman promised to keep Abhira and Maira happy.

However, things will soon take a turn for Abhira as Anshuman will meet with a sudden death in the upcoming episodes. We hear that soon after Abhira and Anshuman’s marriage, Anshuman will have a natural death.

The upcoming episode will also see Gitanjali not being able to see her future without Maira. She will secretly meet Maira and will decide to elope with her. Armaan will notice Maira’s disappearance and will also get a hint of Gitanjali’s act, which will leave him shocked.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.