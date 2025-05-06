Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Ruhi gets into early labour; Armaan leaves Abhira alone with Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) turning over-possessive for his kid Pookie, thereby negating the troubles he is giving Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). We saw Armaan putting Ruhi through a series of tests and even dictating on what she will wear and eat, which got on the nerves of Ruhi. However, for Abhira’s sake, she has been keeping quiet.

We wrote about the revelation of Aarohi’s death threatens a big drama in the house. Armaan and Abhira will not want the truth to hurt Ruhi. But Ruhi will get to know of it, and will walk out of the house along with Daksh.

The upcoming episode will see Ruhi getting into early labour and Armaan and Abhira rushing her to the hospital. However, Armaan, who will have a breakdown, for some reason, walks out of the hospital and will not be there for help. Abhira will face a tough situation when the kid’s life will be in danger. Abhira will be left alone to make a big decision for Ruhi and her kid.

What happened to Armaan? Will Abhira handle the situation well?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.