Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Ruhi gets stuck in a stampede; Armaan and Abhira to her rescue

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) breaking the news to the Poddar family about Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) carrying Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and her child. Well, the reports of Romiit Raaj’s exit from the show have already got great traction, and that is associated with the major twist which will open up, providing a love triangle base for the future story.

As of now, we have written about the Poddar family reacting wildly to the decision taken by the four of them. With accusations and animosity ruling in the house, Abhira and Armaan worried about the future of their child.

The upcoming episode is said to bring in huge tension and dangerous moments for the entire family. The Poddar family will be caught in a stampede situation where Ruhi will be the one who will have a fall. Armaan and Abhira will run around to save Ruhi and the child. It will be tense moments as the entire family will be in trouble. Rohit, Armaan and Abhira will be involved in saving their family, but there is a belief of dismay as a major tragedy is said to happen in the incident and its aftermath in the storyline.

What will happen?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.