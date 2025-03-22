Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vidya senses Abhira’s pregnancy; gets excited for Armaan-Abhira’s happiness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) agreeing for Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) becoming the surrogate mother to their child, after seeing the grief that Abhira got into. Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) got into a happy state with Ruhi going ahead with her treatment. Their happiness doubled when they learned that Ruhi was pregnant. However, Ruhi decided to keep the truth away from the knowledge of the Poddar family. Armaan and Abhira abided by no telling the truth. We wrote about Vidya wanting to perform a puja for the child in which she asked Rohit and Ruhi to sit. They wanted Armaan and Abhira to do the puja.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira in a happy state, shopping for their unborn kid. Vidya will catch a glimpse of this happy moment of theirs, as they would be buying baby stuff. She will quickly assume that Abhira is pregnant and will be extremely happy. She will reveal the news to Dadisa and will want to be beside Armaan and Abhira and share their happiness at this opportune moment. But Dadisa will stop Vidya from getting excited for Armaan and Abhira.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.