Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Poddar family celebrates Abhira’s pregnancy; Abhira decides to reveal the truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) pregnancy making everyone in the family happy. It was a special occasion for both Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) as they got the happy news after many dejections and rejections. We wrote about Armaan and Abhira shopping for their unborn, when Vidya saw them buying stuff for a newborn kid. She was happy about Abhira’s pregnancy, and soon spread the news at home about Armaan and Abhira expecting a baby. Though Dadisa was not part of the happiness, soon, the upcoming episode will see the others in the family rejoice with the news.

There will be a sudden happy ambience with the family believing that both Ruhi and Abhira are pregnant. Abhira will feel bad about playing with everyone’s feelings and emotions. She will decide to tell the family the truth about Ruhi being their surrogate mother. However, Armaan will stop her and tell her that it will create a new problem which they cannot afford. However, Abhira will want to go forward and tell the family the truth.

Will she really spill the beans? How will the family react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.