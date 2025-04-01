Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Poddar family perform the last rites; Ruhi goes missing

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Rohit (Romiit Raaj) and Shivani’s (Vibhuti Thakur) deaths ruining the happiness of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). We wrote about Armaan’s recovery while saving Rohit. However, Armaan cursed his own existence which came at the outset of his mother and Rohit’s deaths. The path ahead would be tough with Armaan and Abhira needing to handle Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani).

The upcoming episode will see the cremation happening after which Armaan will be pained to handle his personal losses. When they will come home, they will notice that Ruhi is not there. Ruhi would get up from a happy dream of enjoying her life with Rohit and her kid, and will soon realize the vacuum in her life with Rohit’s absence. It will be interesting to see to what extent Armaan and Abhira will have to go to resurrect Ruhi’s life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.