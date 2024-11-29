Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Rohit threatens to reveal the truth to Abhira; Armaan engulfed by fear

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) risking her own life to save her kid from the kidnappers. We wrote about the Poddar family being happy for the kid’s return. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) appreciated Abhira’s efforts in rescuing Daksh. Amidst all this, Rohit (Romiit Raaj) developed feelings of insecurity and felt that his kid would not be safe with Armaan and Abhira. He asked Armaan to give back his kid, to which Armaan was shocked.

The upcoming episode will also see the tussle between Armaan and Rohit becoming big. Armaan will refuse to tell Abhira the truth and will deny giving the kid back to Rohit. However, Rohit will threaten Armaan that he will reveal the truth to Abhira. Armaan will get tense as he will want to protect Abhira and Daksh’s well-being. Amidst this, Abhira will make big plans for Daksh’s future, being unaware of the storm to hit them.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.