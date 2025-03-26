Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Rohit’s special request to Dadisa; Will Armaan and Abhira be accepted in the family?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the truth of Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) carrying Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) child, by IVF surrogacy method, coming out. As we know, Abhira broke the truth to the family, after she felt the big burden of hiding such a big secret from their own family. This news was not taken well by the elders of the Poddar family. This led to a blame game, which resulted in animosity towards Armaan and Abhira, which increased manifold.

The upcoming episode will be drama-filled with the elders in the Poddar family getting livid at the decision taken by Armaan and Abhira to get their baby. Ruhi will get ridiculed for getting carried away by emotions and agreeing to this major decision.

Rohit, meanwhile, will understand and realize the hurt feelings of Armaan and Abhira. He will believe that it is his sole responsibility to convince his family towards accepting Armaan and Abhira back in the family. He will also talk to Dadisa, attempting to bring Armaan and Abhira closer to the family again.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.