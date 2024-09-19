Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi blackmails Armaan on his wedding day; Armaan leaves the wedding venue

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) pining for Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) togetherness. The fact that Abhira cannot conceive has brought their wedding plans to a standstill. Abhira refuses to marry Armaan as she does not want to shatter his dream of becoming a father. However, Armaan is in double minds as he misses Abhira’s presence in his life, and realizes how important it is for him to have Abhira with him.

We will see Abhira finally accepting to marry Armaan. The upcoming episode will further see the wedding plans happening with Armaan and Abhira getting ready in their bridal attires for their wedding. However, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will add a twist to the wedding tale. She will also get dressed as a bride and will dream big on the day. She will blackmail Armaan just before the wedding, which will leave Armaan zapped. Armaan will be forced to leave the wedding venue and will not reach the wedding premise on time for the wedding.

What’s Ruhi’s plan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.