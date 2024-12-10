Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi forces Dadisa to file an FIR against Abhira; Armaan questions Madhav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) taking the drastic step of running away from the Poddar house with Daksh. As we know, Abhir (Mohit Parmar) revealed the truth of Daksh being Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) kid and not Abhira’s. This truth was not taken well by Ruhi and she blamed Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira for stealing her kid from her. Abhira who fell unconscious after knowing the truth was taken away by the Goenka family to their home. They stopped Armaan from meeting her and blamed him for Abhira’s distress.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira fleeing away and Ruhi threatening Armaan that she will lodge a complaint against Abhira and send her to jail. We wrote about Armaan’s race against time to find Abhira.

The upcoming episode will also see Ruhi pleading before Dadisa to order Madhav to file an FIR and search for Abhira. Both Dadisa and Madhav will be forced to take action when they see Ruhi in distress. Madhav will tell Ruhi that he will file an FIR. Armaan will get shocked and will question his father’s decision. Madhav will tell Armaan that he is helpless at Ruhi’s hands who is yearning for her kid.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.