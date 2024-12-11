Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi takes charge of Poddar house; Abhira’s rigid behaviour worries Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) elope from the house along with Daksh. This has enraged Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and has forced the Poddar family to take some action and lodge an FIR against Abhira. We saw her arguing with Dadisa for the FIR. Madhav eventually had to give in and put his team to find Abhira. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) was angry at Madhav for starting an investigation. We also saw Armaan going in search of Abhira so that he could salvage the situation. He got onto the same bus as Abhira, but he was unaware of it.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan meeting Abhira and tactically planning to get Daksh back home. With Daksh back with Ruhi, Abhira will get angry at Armaan and will threaten to leave the house. The episodes to come will be high on drama as Ruhi will take charge of proceedings in the Poddar house. She will start eliminating old memories of her kid that were with Abhira, and will throw away his belongings. She will decide to rename her kid as per her choice.

On the other hand, Abhira will get totally unresponsive and will refuse to have water and food. She will need medical help but will be adamant to not adhere to a normal life. It will be interesting to see how Abhira will salvage her life ahead and give it a new meaning.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.