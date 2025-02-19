Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Vidya leaves Armaan shattered with her condition; Abhira tries to help Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) uniting with his real mother Shivani (Vibhuti Thakur) in an emotional sequence. The loyal fans of the show also saw Armaan and Abhira patching up and giving their marriage another chance. Armaan filled Abhira’s hairline with sindoor, which marked their union. We also wrote about Armaan and Abhira going to the Poddar house with Shivani. This development raised eyebrows as Vidya and Dadisa were shocked to see Shivani in the house. While Madhav was emotional, Vidya and Dadisa did not know how to react.

The upcoming episode will see Vidya asking for a big sacrifice to be made by Armaan. She will remind Armaan about being his mother and will ask him to choose between her and Shivani. This will jolt Armaan from within and he will not be able to choose. Abhira will also be equally shocked at Vidya’s demand. She will try to help out Armaan but Vidya will be rude to her also.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.