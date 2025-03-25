Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Abhira reveals the truth to the Poddar family; chaotic angry reactions erupt

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) pregnancy leading to a happy wave in the Poddar family. However, there was resentment seen with Sanjay and Dadisa not liking Armaan and Abhira’s involvement in sharing their happiness. This made Armaan (Rohit Purohit) worry a lot about hiding the real truth. But Ruhi wanted it that way, and they stopped themselves from revealing that Ruhi was the surrogate mother of Abhira’s child. With the Poddar family happy about Ruhi’s pregnancy, Abhira eventually realized that it was not right to keep the family away from the truth for long. She contemplated revealing the truth.

The upcoming episode will see a huge drama with Abhira revealing the truth of Ruhi carrying Armaan and Abhira’s child and that she is the surrogate mother. This will bring about huge reactions as expected from the family. Armaan and Abhira will yet again be held responsible for ruining a happy family. Questions will be asked on how the four of them could make such a big decision without keeping the family aware. All this will turn very ugly, which will hurt Armaan and Abhira. They will realize that they should not have hid it from the family for long.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.