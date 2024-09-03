Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In today's episode of Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi, Madhubani takes a bold step by handing over Ajit to the police, while Kamalini's schemes continue to unravel, and Rik supports Madhubani's return to work.

The popular Zee Bangla serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has kept audiences engaged with its captivating storyline and impressive performances. It stars Sayan Bose and Mohana Maiti in lead roles. Bangla Talkies manages the production of this show. The character of the series that has responded to the audience is the young actress Radhika Karmakar. Radhika’s performance as Mihi has touched the hearts of the audience.

The latest episode of Zee Bangla’s popular serial, Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi, unfolds with exciting twists and turns. The Sengupta family gathers for breakfast, and Dadu suggests that Madhubani return to work, citing her importance in the office and home.

However, Kamalini swiftly rejects this decision, fearing her plans to embezzle family funds will be exposed. Rik intervenes, dismissing Kamalini’s concerns and wholeheartedly supporting Madhubani’s return to the office. Thamma also greenlights Madhubani’s decision, emphasizing the importance of balancing work and family responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Rumi and her mother attempt to manipulate Dadu into funding their dance performance, but he sees through their ploy. Later, Rumi confronts Mihi, who remains resolute in her decision to stay with her birth father, Rik.

In a significant development, Madhubani discovers Ajit’s involvement in the godown fire and confronts him. Despite Kamalini’s threats, Madhubani hands Ajit over to the police. The episode concludes with Madhubani witnessing Kamalini conspiring with the old manager, Babu, setting the stage for further drama.

