Zee Bangla’s Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi: Madhubani Foils Sneha’s Marriage Plans, Kaushik’s Disguise Exposed?

The popular Zee Bangla serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has kept audiences engaged with its captivating storyline and impressive performances. It stars Sayan Bose and Mohana Maiti in lead roles. Bangla Talkies manages the production of this show.

The latest episode of Zee Bangla’s captivating serial ‘Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi’ has unfolded with surprising developments, as Madhubani and Rikdev join forces to thwart Sneha’s impending marriage.

Madhubani receives a distressing call from Sneha, her dear friend, revealing her decision to marry someone else after parting ways with Kaushik, Rikdev’s close friend. Determined to reunite the star-crossed lovers, Madhubani convinces Rikdev to intervene.

Rikdev visits Kaushik, who initially denies any lingering feelings for Sneha. However, after some prodding, Kaushik confesses his undying love. The duo devises a plan, with Kaushik disguising himself as Sadhu Baba to meet Sneha.

At Sneha’s residence, Madhubani cleverly distracts Sneha’s parents, sending them on errands while Kaushik, in disguise, gains an audience with Sneha. Though Sneha fails to recognize Kaushik, his touch evokes a sense of familiarity.

As the episode concludes, viewers wonder: Will Sneha finally recognize Kaushik? Can Madhubani and Rikdev successfully halt the marriage? Will Sneha reunite with Kaushik, or will fate have other plans?

‘Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi’ continues to captivate audiences with its intricate narrative. Stay tuned for the next episode to uncover the consequences of Madhubani’s meddling and Kaushik’s daring disguise.