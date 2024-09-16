Zee Bangla’s Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi: Madhubani Loses Mihi to Her Real Parents, Emotional Turmoil Ensues

The popular Zee Bangla serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has kept audiences engaged with its captivating storyline and impressive performances. It stars Sayan Bose and Mohana Maiti in lead roles. Bangla Talkies manages the production of this show. The character of the series that has responded to the audience is the young actress Radhika Karmakar. Radhika’s performance as Mihi has touched the hearts of the audience.

The drama in Zee Bangla’s Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi intensifies as Madhubani faces the ultimate fear of losing Mihi. The arrival of Rik’s uncle and aunt, who are revealed to be Mihi’s biological parents, sets off a chain of emotional events, leaving the future of Madhubani and Mihi’s relationship uncertain.

In the previous episode, Madhubani’s anxiety grew as she recognized Ranga Kaka and Ranga Kakima as Mihi’s real parents. Her worst fears come true when they take Mihi away, leaving Madhubani shattered.

Today’s episode showcases Madhubani’s desperation as she tries to hold onto Mihi. Despite her efforts, Rik’s uncle and aunt legally claim Mihi, forcing Madhubani to confront the harsh reality.

As the story unfolds, viewers wonder if Madhubani will ever reveal the truth about Mihi’s past. Will Rik support Madhubani in her quest to keep Mihi, or will he prioritize his family ties?

The upcoming episode promises to be an intense emotional rollercoaster, with Madhubani’s world turned upside down and the fate of her relationship with Mihi hanging in the balance.

Stay tuned to Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi on Zee Bangla to find out.