Zee Bangla’s Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi: Madhubani’s World Crumbles as Mihi is Taken Away

The popular Zee Bangla serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has kept audiences engaged with its captivating storyline and impressive performances. It stars Sayan Bose and Mohana Maiti in lead roles. Bangla Talkies manages the production of this show. The character of the series that has responded to the audience is the young actress Radhika Karmakar. Radhika’s performance as Mihi has touched the hearts of the audience.

Zee Bangla’s popular serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has taken a dramatic turn, leaving viewers emotional and invested in the storyline. The latest episode showcases Madhubani’s agonizing decision to let go of Mihi, her beloved daughter, as Ranga Kaka and Kakima utilize legal action to take custody.

The episode begins with Madhubani confiding in Rikdev about her fears of losing Mihi. Rikdev reassures her that they will escape together, but their plans are foiled by Ranga Kaka and Kakima’s (Uncle Aunt)tactics. Ranga Kaka informs Rikdev’s family about Madhubani’s troubled past, further complicating the situation.

As tensions escalate, Ranga Kaka and Kakima initiate legal proceedings to gain custody of Mihi. Madhubani, determined to protect her daughter, declares that she will fight the law alone if necessary. However, the lawyer hired by Rikdev warns that if Mihi’s biological parents pursue legal action, no one can stand in their way.

Madhubani’s resolve begins to waver as she realizes the potential consequences of a lengthy legal battle on Mihi’s fragile mental and physical health. The four-year-old child has been plagued by illness, and Madhubani cannot bear the thought of putting her through further distress.

Meanwhile, Ranga Kakima manipulates Mihi by claiming to be her real mother and promising a lavish life in America, complete with toys and friends. Mihi, confused and scared, claims that her “mom and papa” (Rikdev and Madhubani) will accompany her.

As the episode reaches its climax, Madhubani makes the gut-wrenching decision to relinquish custody, prioritizing Mihi’s well-being over her maternal instincts. Ranga Kaka and Kakima seize the opportunity, packing their bags and leaving with Mihi.

The scene ends with Madhubani collapsing on the floor, overcome with grief, while Rikdev desperately tries to comfort her. Mihi, unaware of the permanent separation, runs after Ranga Kakima, calling out for her “mamma.”

The question on everyone’s mind is: Will Ranga Kaka and Kakima succeed in keeping Mihi away from Madhubani? Will Madhubani find a way to reunite with her beloved daughter? The suspense builds as Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi hurtles towards its inevitable conclusion.

Stay tuned for further updates on Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi and witness the emotional rollercoaster unfold.