Zee Bangla’s Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi: Madhubani’s World Crumbles as Mihi’s Real Parents Reveal Shocking Truth

The popular Zee Bangla serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has kept audiences engaged with its captivating storyline and impressive performances. It stars Sayan Bose and Mohana Maiti in lead roles. Bangla Talkies manages the production of this show. The character of the series that has responded to the audience is the young actress Radhika Karmakar. Radhika’s performance as Mihi has touched the hearts of the audience.

The latest episodes of Zee Bangla’s Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi have been replete with shocking revelations, each more surprising than the last, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The series, starring Mohana Maiti and Saion Bose, has been building up to a dramatic climax, and the recent episodes have not disappointed.

In the current episodes, Ranga Kaka and Kakima(uncle-aunt), Mihi’s biological parents, recognize their child and confront Madhubani about her surrogacy. The couple clarifies that they intend to take Mihi to America, leaving Madhubani devastated and emotionally shattered.

As Madhubani confides in Rik about Kakima’s threats, he suggests they leave the house immediately to protect Mihi. However, their plans are foiled when Ranga Kaka and Kakima confront them.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ranga Kaka announces that he will reveal a shocking truth about Mihi’s parentage. The family gathers, curious about the revelation. Ranga Kaka asks if anyone knows Mihi’s real father’s name or Madhubani’s husband’s identity.

Thamma (Grandmother) intervenes, stating that Madhubani’s personal life is off-limits. Undeterred, Ranga Kaka vows to expose the truth.

Will Ranga Kaka reveal that Mihi is their biological child and Madhubani rented her womb for money? Will Madhubani lose Mihi forever?

The upcoming episodes promise to be even more intense, with Madhubani’s future with Mihi hanging in the balance. Will Rik find a way to save Madhubani from heartbreak?