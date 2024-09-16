Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora: Anirban’s Desperate Attempt to Win Rai Back Ends in Humiliation and Despair

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The drama in Zee Bangla’s popular serial, MithiJhora, intensifies as Anirban’s attempts to reconcile with Rai reach new heights. Despite his mistakes, Anirban hopes to regain Rai’s trust and love.

In the latest episode, Anirban arrives at Rai’s doorstep, seeking forgiveness. However, Rai’s family, including her grandfather Vikram, refuses to let him in. Undeterred, Anirban forces his way into Rai’s room, only to face rejection.

Anirban’s words fall flat as Rai stands firm, asserting her independence and refusing to return to a toxic relationship. “You have a mental illness, and you need treatment,” Rai declares, leaving Anirban speechless.

Humiliated and defeated, Anirban turns to alcohol, seeking solace in a bottle of wine. His desperate phone call to Shaurya reveals his downward spiral.

As the drama unfolds, viewers wonder if Anirban will ever learn from his mistakes. Will Rai ever consider reconciliation, or has Anirban’s behavior damaged their relationship?

The upcoming episode promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, with Anirban’s actions leading to further consequences.