Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora: Anirban’s True Colors Exposed as Rai Recovers

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The latest episode of Zee Bangla’s popular serial ‘MithiJhora’ has left viewers on the edge of their seats as Rai’s recovery from surgery unfolds amidst Anirban’s guilt and Shaurya’s unwavering support.

The episode begins with Anirban rushing to the hospital upon learning of Rai’s successful surgery. However, his relief is short-lived, as his past mistakes confront him. In a dramatic turn, Anirban blames his mother for his flawed upbringing, accusing her of failing to guide him right.

Anirban’s mother retaliates, holding him accountable for his actions. Meanwhile, Rai’s recovery gains momentum, thanks to Srot’s tireless care and Baumoni’s unwavering support. Shaurya, Rai’s ex-partner, remains aconstantly inquiring about Rai’s well-being and standing by as a true friend.

As Rai prepares to return home, Srot, Baumoni, and Sarthak sir facilitate a smooth transition. Shaurya’s phone call to Srot reinforces his commitment to Rai’s well-being, leaving viewers wondering about Rai’s future decisions.

Anirban’s attempt to take Rai home sparks tension, raising questions about Rai’s willingness to reconcile. Will Rai forgive Anirban’s past transgressions, or will Shaurya’s steadfast support sway his decision?

‘MithiJhora’ continues to captivate audiences with its unpredictable twists and turns. Stay tuned for the next episode to uncover Rai’s decision and the consequences of Anirban’s actions.