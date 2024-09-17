Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora: Neelu’s Shocking Confession, Rai’s Forgiveness Eludes Anirban

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora is experiencing a significant surge in popularity due to its intense and suspenseful episodes. The show has successfully climbed to fifth position in the TRP charts, indicating its growing audience engagement.

The ongoing storyline revolves around Rai and Anirban’s tumultuous relationship, which misunderstandings and trust issues have marred. Rai’s recent illness has further widened the gap between the couple.

In the latest episode, Anirban learns about Rai’s condition from Shaurya and rushes to her side, apologizing profusely for his past mistakes. However, Rai remains unforgiving, citing the need for rest and reflection.

Meanwhile, Neelu, Rai’s younger sister, exploits Rai’s vulnerability to further her interests. In a shocking twist, Neelu confesses to Rai that she is in love with someone else, not Shaurya, as previously assumed.

Rai’s curiosity is piqued, and she presses Neelu to reveal the identity of her mystery lover. The revelation will be made in the upcoming episode, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next installment.

As the plot thickens, MithiJhora’s fans are invested in the characters’ emotional journeys. Will Rai find it in her heart to forgive Anirban? Who is Neelu’s secret lover? The answers will unfold in the forthcoming episodes.

Stay tuned to Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora to witness the dramatic unfoldings.