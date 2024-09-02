Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In a dramatic turn of events, Sarthak comes to Rai's rescue as she faces a critical health crisis, while Anirban's mistrust and scheming intensify the tension in Zee Bangla's popular serial MithiJhora.

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The latest episodes of Zee Bangla’s captivating series, MithiJhora, have kept audiences on the edge. Rai, the protagonist, finds herself in a precarious situation, battling health issues and facing skepticism from those around her.

Rai’s world is turned upside down when she discovers she is experiencing symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and fainting. Accompanied by Anirban, she visits the doctor, only to receive shocking news: she is reportedly pregnant. However, Rai is adamant that this is impossible, knowing she hasn’t been intimate with anyone.

Anirban’s refusal to believe Rai’s claims leads to constant mistreatment, while his mother, Sohini, relentlessly tries to break her spirit with vicious insults. Rai’s desperation grows, and she turns to Sarthak, confiding in him about her ordeal.

Sarthak swiftly springs into action, advising Rai to consult a doctor and arranging a meeting with his uncle, a medical expert. After a thorough discussion, the doctors decide that Rai requires immediate surgery.

Sarthak stands firmly by Rai’s side as the operation draws near, offering emotional support. In an upcoming episode, Sarthak arrives at Rai’s doorstep, ready to escort her to the hospital. His timely intervention brings solace to Rai, who feels reassured by her brother’s unwavering trust.

With Sarthak’s help, Rai can face her challenges head-on. As the story unfolds, viewers will witness Rai’s surgery’s outcome and Anirban’s mistrust’s repercussions.

MithiJhora’s engaging narrative has captivated audiences. It explores themes of sibling bonding, love, and resilience. The show’s portrayal of strong female characters, particularly Rai, has resonated with viewers.

Will Rai overcome her health crisis? Will Anirban come to terms with the truth? Tune in to MithiJhora to find out.