Zee Bangla’s MithiJhora: Srotoswini Race Against Time to Save Rai from Neelu and Anirban’s Evil Clutches

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen aka Rai (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The latest episodes of Zee Bangla’s captivating serial have unfolded a web of deceit and manipulation, jeopardizing Rai’s Life. As Rai returns home after conquering a life-threatening illness, she requires love, care, and rest to recover fully. However, the emotional turmoil she is about to face is beyond her imagination.

However, Anirban and Neelu (Nilanjana) have other plans. Anirban, driven by his malicious intentions, pressures Rai, while Neelu, Rai’s sister, joins forces with Anirban to torment Rai.

As Anirban’s ruthless tactics intensify, Rai’s resilience is tested. Meanwhile, Neelu’s shocking betrayal has left Rai reeling. The once-supportive sister has turned against her, adding to Rai’s anguish.

Srotoswni, the strong-willed and determined character, is now faced with the challenge of safeguarding Rai. She must navigate this complex web of deceit, using all her wit and courage. Will she be able to expose Anirban and Neelu’s sinister plot before it’s too late?

The stakes are higher than ever, with Rai’s fragile health hanging in the balance. As tensions escalate, Raii’s fate remains uncertain, keeping the audience in suspense and anticipation.

Will Srotoswini’s timely intervention save Rai from the clutches of Neelu and Anirban? Or will their malicious plans shatter Rai’s happiness forever?

Stay tuned to the serial to witness the unfolding drama and discover if Srotoswini can rescue Rai from the jaws of disaster.