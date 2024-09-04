Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In a dramatic turn of events, Srijan decides to take matters into his own hands to prevent Parna's marriage to Abhimanyu, but will his plan succeed in the latest episode of Zee Bangla's popular serial Neem Phooler Madhu?"

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

The latest episode of Neem Phooler Madhu promises to be an action-packed and emotionally charged installment, as Srijan’s desperation to stop Parna’s wedding to Abhimanyu reaches new heights.

As Parna prepares to marry Abhimanyu, Srijan devises a plan to thwart the ceremony. Determined to be with Parna, Srijan confides in Amibabu, who is equally shocked by the news.

Srijan’s plan gets underway as he assigns tasks to his allies, including Ruchira and Varsha, who disguise themselves as waiters at the wedding venue. Meanwhile, Isha’s curiosity gets better, prompting her to contact Moumita for updates on Srijan’s whereabouts.

In a surprising twist, Jethu kidnaps the Oriya priest who is scheduled to perform the wedding ceremony. However, the plan hits a snag when the priest’s language barrier becomes apparent, leaving everyone stunned.

As Srijan and Parna cross paths, they devise a clever plan to stall the wedding. Srijan asks Parna to read an Oriya book, buying them valuable time. Meanwhile, Ruchi calls Srijan via video to update him on Parna’s whereabouts.

Just as the ceremony commences, Srijan’s plan faces an unexpected hurdle. Will Srijan succeed in stopping the wedding, or will Parna be forced to marry Abhimanyu? The upcoming episode promises to reveal the answer.

The Rubel Das and Pallavi Sharma-starrer has consistently captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and unexpected twists. As the plot thickens, fans eagerly anticipate the next episode to see how Srijan’s plan unfolds.