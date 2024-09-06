Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Zee Bangla's Neem Phooler Modhu takes a dramatic turn as Isha unwittingly consumes laxatives, while Srijan's family devises a plan to stop Parna's marriage to Abhimanyu.

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

The latest episode of Neem Phooler Modhu is filled with twists and turns as Parna struggles to accept her impending marriage to Abhimanya. Despite her reservations, she agrees to the union, unaware of Srijan’s plans to stop the wedding.

As the marriage ceremony begins, Srijan’s family arrives in disguise, determined to halt the proceedings. His father and brother pose as Oriya priests, with Chayan cleverly manipulating the marriage mantras.

Meanwhile, Ruchira and Varsha, disguised as catering staff, secretly mix laxatives into the syrup. Unbeknownst to Parna, Isha consumes the tainted drink, leading to embarrassing and chaotic events.

As Isha rushes to the toilet, she discovers Srijan’s father and brother in disguises. Realizing Ruchira’s plan, Isha decides to take matters into her own hands but is thwarted by her own laxative-induced emergency.

In another shocking twist, Srijan’s elder brother arrives at the marriage venue, introducing himself as the bridegroom’s uncle. Parna is stunned, recognizing the thami ( Grandmother) from her in-laws’ home, Dutta’s.

Krishna Devi’s phone call to Srijan’s mother reveals the truth: Srijan’s family is indeed present at the wedding, contrary to their claims of being at the temple. Parna’s confusion deepens, sensing that something is amiss.

As Neem Phooler Modhu continues to unfold, viewers are eager to see how Srijan’s plan will unfold and whether Parna will finally recall her past.