Zee Bangla’s Neem Phooler Modhu: Parna Delivers Sweet Justice, Sweety’s Game Exposed and Arrested

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

The gripping storyline of Zee Bangla’s popular serial, Neem Phooler Modhu, takes a thrilling turn as Parna confronts Sweety, exposing her deceitful game to the entire village. The recent episodes have kept viewers on the edge of their seats, and the latest developments promise even more excitement.

In the latest episodes, Parna’s clever plan unfolds, revealing Sweety’s true intentions to the villagers. As Sweety’s associates try to escape, Parna and Ruchira arrive with the police, putting an end to their nefarious activities.

As the drama unfolds, Parna confronts Sweety, slapping her in front of the villagers, marking the end of her deceitful game. The police arrest Sweety and her accomplices, while Ayan and Moumita are rescued from their captors.

Meanwhile, Chayan receives a life-changing letter, informing him of his selection for a job in Central Intelligence, Delhi. The family is overjoyed, but the news of his posting in Delhi brings mixed emotions.

Parna, once again, proves her bravery and quick thinking, earning praise from her family. However, Babu’s mother’s discontent with the turn of events hints at potential future conflicts.

