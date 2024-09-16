Zee Bangla’s Neem Phooler Modhu: Parna Foils Sweety’s Plan, Exposes Raghunathpur’s Cheating Business

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

The drama in Zee Bangla’s popular serial, Neem Phooler Modhu, reaches a pivotal point as Parna outsmarts Sweety and her cohorts. Despite losing her memory, Parna’s instincts guide her to uncover the truth.

In today’s episode, Sweety and the people of Raghunathpur attempt to dupe Chayan into a fake marriage. However, Parna’s timely arrival with the police and media foils their plans.

Srijan, the hero, observes Sweety’s tactics and realizes the extent of her deceit. As Sweety tries to manipulate the situation, Parna intervenes, exposing the truth.

As the drama unfolds, viewers witness Sweety’s desperation grow. Her attempts to escape with Chayan are thwarted, and her accomplices are left frightened.

Parna’s declaration to Sweety, “This time, I will stop all your cheating business,” marks a significant turning point in the story.

The episode showcases Parna’s resilience and determination, even without her memory. Her actions demonstrate her unwavering commitment to justice.

The consequences of Sweety’s actions will be intriguing to watch. Will she face punishment for deceit, or will she concoct another plan?