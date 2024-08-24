Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In a stunning turn of events in Zee Bangla's Neem Phooler Modhu serial promo, Parna announces her marriage to her office boss, Abhimanyu, leaving Srijan and his family in shock. Will their desperate attempts to stop the wedding succeed?

The latest promo of Zee Bangla’s hit series Neem Phooler Modhu has left viewers stunned and eager for more. The story takes a dramatic turn as Parna, played by Pallavi Sharma, reveals her plans to marry her office boss Abhimanyu, played by Raja Goswami, leaving her husband Srijan, played by Rubel Das, fuming angrily.

In the promo, Parna calls Srijan’s father, Amitesh, and informs him of her decision to marry Abhimanyu. She believes this is the only way to save Srijan’s family from impending doom. But what could have driven Parna to make such a drastic decision? And why does she think marrying her boss is the only solution?

As the news spreads like wildfire, Srijan is left reeling in shock. He cannot even imagine that his wife is getting married somewhere else. He tells his father that Parna will marry, but not her boss – she will marry him! After saying this, Srijan is seen dressed as a groom, ready to take matters into his own hands.

But Parna is resolute. She thinks to herself that she has to do this to save Srijan’s family. There is no other way to save his family except this marriage. But what about her love for Srijan? Has she given up on their relationship entirely?

The Dutt family rallies around Srijan, determined to break Parna’s marriage and bring her back home. They hatch a plan to stop the wedding, but will they succeed? Or will Parna go through with her plans and marry Abhimanyu?

The promo ends with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering what’s next for Parna and Srijan. Will their love prevail, or will circumstances tear them apart? The suspense is palpable, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out about the next episode.

Neem Phooler Modhu has been a standout series on Zee Bangla, known for its gripping storylines and social commentary. The show’s ability to tackle real-life issues and ignite a sense of protest in its viewers has made it a fan favorite. With this latest twist, the show is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Will Parna and Srijan’s love story end, or will they find a way to overcome this hurdle? Tune in to Neem Phooler Modhu on Zee Bangla to find out!