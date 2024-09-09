Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the latest episode of Neem Phooler Modhu, in a shocking turn of events, Srijan surprises Parna by applying vermilion and confirming their marriage amidst a joyful celebration with friends.

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

The latest episode of the popular Bengali serial unfolded with an unexpected twist, leaving viewers stunned. Determined to prove his love, Srijan orchestrated a clever plan to solidify his relationship with Parna.

The scene began with the boys from the club approaching Parna, announcing their intention to create a short film. Unbeknownst to Parna, this was merely a ruse. As they began “filming,” Srijan began professing his love.

Parna, taken aback, clarified that she didn’t have a romantic partner, emphasizing her single status. However, Srijan’s friends cleverly manipulated the situation, making it seem like Parna was already committed to someone.

Just as the tension escalated, Srijan intervened, revealing his genuine intentions. In a heartfelt gesture, he produced vermilion and applied it to Parna’s Sinthi (the parting of her hair), symbolizing their union.

As the vermilion adorned Parna’s hair, the atmosphere transformed into a vibrant celebration. Friends and family joined in, rejoicing at the couple’s newfound commitment.

Parna, overwhelmed with emotion, acknowledged her love for Srijan. The couple’s chemistry was palpable as they shared a tender moment, solidifying their bond.

This dramatic turn of events has left audiences eagerly anticipating the next episode. Will Srijan and Parna’s relationship face new challenges, or will they find happiness together?

The upcoming episodes promise more drama and romance. Srijan and Parna’s relationship will face trials, testing their love and commitment. Will they overcome obstacles and find happiness together? Tune in to Zee Bangla to find out.