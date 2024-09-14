Zee Bangla’s Neem Phooler Modhu: Sweety’s Web of Deceit Exposed, Parna-Srijan’s Plan Unfolds

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

The drama in Zee Bangla’s long-running serial, Neem Phooler Modhu, intensifies as Parna and Srijan’s plan to expose Sweety’s deceit climaxes. The current track has taken a thrilling turn, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the latest episode, Sweety arrives in Raghunathpur, determined to execute her sinister plan. Unaware of Parna and Srijan’s presence, Sweety manipulates her father, Dada, to facilitate her marriage to Chayan, the impersonator.

However, Parna and Srijan are hot on Sweety’s heels, determined to expose her true face. Disguising themselves, they seamlessly integrate into the village, laying the groundwork for their trap.

As Sweety continues to weave her web of deceit, Parna, and Srijan remain one step ahead. They cleverly manipulate the situation, ensuring Sweety falls into their trap.

Meanwhile, Isha’s suspicions grow, and she discovers Parna and Srijan’s whereabouts. Informing Ayan and Moumita, they hastily depart for Raghunathpur, determined to intercept Parna and Srijan.

As the drama unfolds, viewers wonder if Parna and Srijan will successfully expose Sweety’s deceit. Will Isha’s timely intervention foil their plans, or will Sweety finally face the consequences of her actions?

The upcoming episode promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, with Sweety’s fate in balance. Will Parna and Srijan’s clever plan bring Sweety’s manipulations to an end?