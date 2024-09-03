Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the latest episode of Neem Phooler Modhu, Srijan dramatically interrupts Parna's wedding, but fans express disappointment and frustration, eagerly anticipating a change in the storyline and Parna's memory return.

Many serials aired on Bengali television screens lost their appeal within a few months. However, Neem Phooler Modhu of Zee Bangla differs; this serial has filled the audience with excitement since the beginning. The wonderful chemistry between the heroine Parna (Pallavi Sharma) and hero Srijan (Rubel Das) is the main attraction of this serial.

The recent episodes of Neem Phooler Modhu have left fans underwhelmed, and the latest twist has sparked a wave of criticism on social media. In today’s episode, Srijan makes a shocking appearance at Parna’s wedding, accompanied by Jethi(Aunt), Jethu(Uncle), Chayan, and Ruchi, to stop the proceedings. This turn of events has left many fans disappointed with the current storyline.

As the story unfolds, Abhimanyu proposes marriage to Parna, who accepts to distance herself from Srijan. But Srijan’s timely intervention at the wedding hall adds a new layer of complexity to their relationship.

Krishna, Srijan’s mother, and Joga Sweety continue to meddle in Parna and Srijan’s affairs, creating obstacles for the couple. Meanwhile, Parna’s regret and guilt over her actions lead her to leave Dutta’s house and seek refuge with her colleague.

Srijan’s relentless pursuit of Parna culminates in a dramatic confrontation at the wedding hall. Will Parna finally remember her past, or will the storyline continue to meander?

Recent promo, this development has failed to impress viewers, who have taken to social media to express their discontent. Many fans feel that the storyline has become stale and predictable, with Parna’s memory loss dragging on for too long. They are demanding a change in the plot direction, eager for a fresh and engaging storyline. Fans eagerly await a resolution to Parna’s memory loss and a fresh direction in the storyline.