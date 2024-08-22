Zee TV Serial 22nd August Serial Spoilers: Rabb Se Hai Dua, And Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler

In the upcoming Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye episode, we will see that Amruta and Virat turn competitors as they both prepare boys’ vs. girls’ teams for the Dahi handi festival. They come to celebrate the festival as Virat’s confidence is so high, and he shows off in front of Amruta that he’ll only win. Amruta replies that we’ll see who wins the game. Later, Virat says if he wins, then Amruta will go on a date with her; by listening to this, Amruta shows her attitude. Later, Priyanka has a shocking plan, and she says she will go on a date only if she survives, as Priyanka plans to demolish Amruta. Lastly, Amruta and Virat try to climb, but suddenly, she slips. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see Subhaan trying to come out of the glass tank filled with water and electric wire. Later, Subhaan comes there and sees Subhaan’s condition as he is floating in the water. Later, Ibaadat tries to rescue as she breaks the glass with the hammer, and suddenly, someone hits Ibaadat on her back head, and she faints there; later, Mannat comes there and holds Subhaan and says that nothing can happen to him because she is there for him and Mannat sees Ibaadat and smiles on her condition it seems that she only one who hit Ibaadat. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.