Zee TV Serial 8th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see Dadi telling family members that a long time has passed since Nimmi and Rajeev’s marriage, and Rajeev will ask for an application to touch his wife. Virat replies that this is not about taking requests but having some wish for Nimmi. He also states that as a man, he is opposed to this nonsense thing and scolds family members for supporting Rajeev. Virat also stated that whether the relationship is but respect is the important thing in the relationship and comment on it. This episode will make us all reflect on the importance of respect in relationships. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see Shakti come out of her room and suddenly listen to Bhagwati’s shouting. Later, she runs but sees that the room’s door is locked and calls Bhagwati. Later, Shakti sees from the window and is shocked that the snake has caught hold of Bhagwati’s neck, and her legs are in the air. Later, Shakti calls Bhagwati and cries a lot. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see Ibaadat return home and plan something for Farhaan. Later, Nani Ammi comes to her room and learns she’ll do something. She blesses her, warns her not to do something wrong, and asks what’s happening between Ibaadat and Subhaan. She doesn’t say a word and leaves from there, but she doesn’t know that Mannat and Subhaan are keeping an eye on her. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.